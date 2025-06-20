Should investors be concerned about Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS)?

Within its last year performance, ABOS fell by -53.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.60 to $0.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.21% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ABOS) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on July 26, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ABOS. Deutsche Bank also rated ABOS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 12, 2023. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on July 20, 2023, and assigned a price target of $14. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ABOS, as published in its report on May 18, 2023. BTIG Research’s report from July 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15 for ABOS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS)

To gain a thorough understanding of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.68% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ABOS is recording an average volume of 242.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.19%, with a gain of 7.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

