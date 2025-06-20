Results from Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT) show risk

While Quipt Home Medical Corp has underperformed by -2.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QIPT fell by -44.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.07 to $1.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.60% in the last 200 days.

On May 14, 2025, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded Quipt Home Medical Corp (NASDAQ: QIPT) to Hold. A report published by Raymond James on May 17, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for QIPT. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on June 14, 2023, and assigned a price target of $11. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for QIPT, as published in its report on October 20, 2021.

Analysis of Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.32%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Quipt Home Medical Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.85, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and QIPT is recording an average volume of 906.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.87%, with a loss of -15.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.72, showing growth from the present price of $1.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QIPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quipt Home Medical Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

