Results from Planet Labs PBC (PL) show potential

While Planet Labs PBC has overperformed by 0.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PL rose by 176.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.71 to $1.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.37% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2025, Goldman Downgraded Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) to Neutral. A report published by Craig Hallum on January 30, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PL. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated PL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $6.30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 24, 2025. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on September 06, 2024, but set its price target from $7 to $5. Craig Hallum December 08, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for PL, as published in its report on December 08, 2023. JMP Securities’s report from May 02, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $5.50 for PL shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.64%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Planet Labs PBC’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PL is recording an average volume of 6.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.10%, with a loss of -5.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.42, showing growth from the present price of $5.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Planet Labs PBC Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

PL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.89% at present.