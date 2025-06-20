Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

While Regenxbio Inc has underperformed by -1.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RGNX fell by -30.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.36 to $5.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.29% in the last 200 days.

On February 11, 2025, Goldman Downgraded Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) to Neutral. Morgan Stanley also rated RGNX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 15, 2024. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on October 10, 2024, and assigned a price target of $18. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RGNX, as published in its report on June 07, 2024. H.C. Wainwright’s report from March 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $36 for RGNX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 469.79%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Regenxbio Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RGNX is recording 1.16M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.07%, with a loss of -15.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.15, showing growth from the present price of $8.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RGNX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Regenxbio Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

