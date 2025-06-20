Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

Porch Group Inc (PRCH) requires closer examination

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

Within its last year performance, PRCH rose by 533.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.20 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 114.87% in the last 200 days.

On February 26, 2025, Loop Capital Upgraded Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) to Buy. Loop Capital also Downgraded PRCH shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 15, 2023. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PRCH, as published in its report on August 10, 2022. Keefe Bruyette’s report from July 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3.25 for PRCH shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Compass Point also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.27%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Porch Group Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15311.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PRCH is recording 2.91M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.99%, with a loss of -4.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.60, showing decline from the present price of $10.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRCH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Porch Group Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

PRCH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.10% at present.

