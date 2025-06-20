Subscribe
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC)’s stock rises to 9.22 per share

Preston Campbell
While ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 2.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORIC rose by 23.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.67 to $3.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.37% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stifel on September 06, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ORIC. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on September 22, 2023, and assigned a price target of $8. H.C. Wainwright March 23, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ORIC, as published in its report on March 23, 2023. Guggenheim’s report from March 21, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $15 for ORIC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC)

In order to gain a clear picture of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.17M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ORIC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.66%, with a loss of -1.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.90, showing growth from the present price of $9.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ORIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ORIC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.91% at present.

