LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While LanzaTech Global Inc has underperformed by -0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LNZA fell by -86.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.74 to $0.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -72.41% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2025, Janney Downgraded LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA) to Neutral. A report published by TD Cowen on May 07, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for LNZA. Seaport Research Partners also rated LNZA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 15, 2024. Janney Initiated an Buy rating on December 28, 2023, and assigned a price target of $10. ROTH MKM initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LNZA, as published in its report on May 12, 2023.

Analysis of LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.43%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of LanzaTech Global Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -290.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LNZA is recording 3.11M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.27%, with a loss of -14.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.35, showing growth from the present price of $0.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LNZA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LanzaTech Global Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

LNZA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.14% at present.