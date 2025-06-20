Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

Is Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Zai Lab Limited ADR has underperformed by -0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZLAB rose by 97.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.34 to $16.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.26% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) recommending Sector Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on March 03, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ZLAB. Morgan Stanley also rated ZLAB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $47.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2023. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on August 10, 2023, and assigned a price target of $70. Macquarie initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ZLAB, as published in its report on January 21, 2022. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.19%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Zai Lab Limited ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.21M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ZLAB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.79%, with a loss of -10.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.16, showing growth from the present price of $36.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZLAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zai Lab Limited ADR Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ZLAB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.87% at present.

Hot this week

Market

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While GDS Holdings Limited ADR has overperformed by 0.11%,...
Industry

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Tronox Holdings plc has overperformed by 0.18%, investors...
Finance

A year in review: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)’s performance in the last year

0
While Esperion Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.92%, investors...
Companies

TOI overperforms with a 1.71 increase in share price

0
While Oncology Institute Inc has overperformed by 1.71%, investors...
Market

Technical analysis of Insmed Inc (INSM) stock chart patterns

0
While Insmed Inc has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are...

Topics

Market

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While GDS Holdings Limited ADR has overperformed by 0.11%,...
Industry

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Tronox Holdings plc has overperformed by 0.18%, investors...
Finance

A year in review: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)’s performance in the last year

0
While Esperion Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.92%, investors...
Companies

TOI overperforms with a 1.71 increase in share price

0
While Oncology Institute Inc has overperformed by 1.71%, investors...
Market

Technical analysis of Insmed Inc (INSM) stock chart patterns

0
While Insmed Inc has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are...
Industry

A stock that deserves closer examination: Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA)

0
While Perpetua Resources Corp has overperformed by 2.68%, investors...
Finance

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) deserves deeper analysis

0
While Perspective Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.27%, investors...
Companies

Was Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (FMST)’s session last reading good?

0
While Foremost Clean Energy Ltd has overperformed by 2.80%,...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
VF Corp (VFC) requires closer examination
Next article
Examining Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) more closely is necessary

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While GDS Holdings Limited ADR has overperformed by 0.11%,...

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Tronox Holdings plc has overperformed by 0.18%, investors...

A year in review: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)’s performance in the last year

0
While Esperion Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.92%, investors...

TOI overperforms with a 1.71 increase in share price

0
While Oncology Institute Inc has overperformed by 1.71%, investors...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.