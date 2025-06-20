Is Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While Zai Lab Limited ADR has underperformed by -0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZLAB rose by 97.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.34 to $16.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.26% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) recommending Sector Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on March 03, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ZLAB. Morgan Stanley also rated ZLAB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $47.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2023. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on August 10, 2023, and assigned a price target of $70. Macquarie initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ZLAB, as published in its report on January 21, 2022. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.19%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Zai Lab Limited ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.21M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ZLAB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.79%, with a loss of -10.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.16, showing growth from the present price of $36.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZLAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zai Lab Limited ADR Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

