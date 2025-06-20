Is Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) a threat to investors?

While Lululemon Athletica inc has underperformed by -2.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LULU fell by -25.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $423.32 to $226.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.39% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ: LULU) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Argus on April 01, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for LULU. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated LULU shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $385 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 28, 2025. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on March 28, 2025, but set its price target from $430 to $366. Raymond James March 28, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for LULU, as published in its report on March 28, 2025. Needham’s report from March 26, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $430 for LULU shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.32%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Lululemon Athletica inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 42.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LULU is recording an average volume of 2.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.91%, with a loss of -9.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $308.12, showing growth from the present price of $228.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LULU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lululemon Athletica inc Shares?

Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Apparel Retail market. When comparing Lululemon Athletica inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2.32%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

