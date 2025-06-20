Investing in Novagold Resources Inc (NG) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While Novagold Resources Inc has underperformed by -0.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NG rose by 24.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.06 to $2.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.81% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG) to Outperform. A report published by National Bank Financial on July 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for NG. B. Riley FBR Inc. Initiated an Buy rating on December 19, 2017, and assigned a price target of $7. JP Morgan September 27, 2016d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for NG, as published in its report on September 27, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 17, 2011 suggests a price prediction of $11 for NG shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Novagold Resources Inc (NG)

One of the most important indicators of Novagold Resources Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 47.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NG is recording 4.93M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.71%, with a gain of 1.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.10, showing growth from the present price of $4.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Novagold Resources Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

