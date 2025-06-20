Investing in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While Intellia Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTLA fell by -61.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.18 to $5.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.01% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2025, Wolfe Research Upgraded Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) to Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on March 05, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NTLA. JP Morgan also Downgraded NTLA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 28, 2025. Morgan Stanley January 27, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for NTLA, as published in its report on January 27, 2025. Goldman’s report from February 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $32 for NTLA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -42.54%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -57.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NTLA is registering an average volume of 4.34M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.21%, with a gain of 14.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.84, showing growth from the present price of $9.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTLA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intellia Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

