Investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While Harvard Bioscience Inc has underperformed by -0.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HBIO fell by -83.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.60 to $0.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -67.94% in the last 200 days.

On April 09, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: HBIO) to Sector Weight. A report published by The Benchmark Company on March 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for HBIO. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on December 09, 2020, and assigned a price target of $6. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for HBIO, as published in its report on November 10, 2020. Janney’s report from July 08, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $2 for HBIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Janney also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.17%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Harvard Bioscience Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -138.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 11.54M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HBIO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 23.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.81%, with a loss of -15.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HBIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Harvard Bioscience Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

