Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Indie Semiconductor Inc has overperformed by 1.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INDI fell by -54.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.45 to $1.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.84% in the last 200 days.

On January 24, 2025, UBS started tracking Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Craig Hallum on February 23, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for INDI. CJS Securities also rated INDI shares as ‘Market Outperform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 01, 2023. B. Riley Securities February 14, 2023d the rating to Buy on February 14, 2023, and set its price target from $10 to $13. B. Riley Securities June 15, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for INDI, as published in its report on June 15, 2022. The Benchmark Company’s report from May 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $17 for INDI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.29%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Indie Semiconductor Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.61M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for INDI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.23%, with a loss of -0.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INDI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Indie Semiconductor Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

