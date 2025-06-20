Subscribe
Finance
Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

Preston Campbell

While Hyliion Holdings Corporation has overperformed by 1.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HYLN fell by -0.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.09 to $1.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.54% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2023, Northland Capital Downgraded Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN) to Market Perform. A report published by Northland Capital on November 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald also Downgraded HYLN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2022. UBS March 02, 2022d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HYLN, as published in its report on March 02, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from November 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $12 for HYLN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN)

To gain a thorough understanding of Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.13% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.85, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HYLN is recording an average volume of 1.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.18%, with a loss of -9.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HYLN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hyliion Holdings Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

HYLN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.72% at present.

