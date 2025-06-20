Hut 8 Corp (HUT)’s stock price range in the last year

While Hut 8 Corp has overperformed by 0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUT rose by 50.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.95 to $8.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.22% in the last 200 days.

On June 06, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) recommending Buy. A report published by Citizens JMP on May 22, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for HUT. B. Riley Securities also rated HUT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 14, 2025. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on May 01, 2025, and assigned a price target of $20. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for HUT, as published in its report on April 21, 2025. BTIG Research’s report from April 14, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $18 for HUT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Rosenblatt also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Hut 8 Corp (HUT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -57.84%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Hut 8 Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.31% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.23M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HUT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.02%, with a loss of -8.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.31, showing growth from the present price of $17.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HUT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hut 8 Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

