Finance
2 min.Read

Have you been able to find a good deal on Green Plains Inc’s shares?

Kenneth Phillips

While Green Plains Inc has underperformed by -2.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GPRE fell by -62.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.14 to $3.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.93% in the last 200 days.

On April 15, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on March 11, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for GPRE. UBS also Downgraded GPRE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 04, 2025. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GPRE, as published in its report on May 12, 2023. BMO Capital Markets’s report from April 14, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $33 for GPRE shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.16%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Green Plains Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GPRE is recording an average volume of 1.94M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.29%, with a gain of 23.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.17, showing growth from the present price of $5.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GPRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Green Plains Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

GPRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.67% at present.

