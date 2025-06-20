Have you been able to find a good deal on Embecta Corp’s shares?

While Embecta Corp has underperformed by -1.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EMBC fell by -23.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.48 to $9.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.26% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2025, Mizuho started tracking Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 02, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for EMBC. BTIG Research also Upgraded EMBC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 27, 2024. Morgan Stanley January 06, 2023d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for EMBC, as published in its report on January 06, 2023. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Embecta Corp (EMBC)

With EMBC’s current dividend of $0.60 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.82%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Embecta Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EMBC has an average volume of 615.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.11%, with a loss of -3.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.75, showing growth from the present price of $9.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EMBC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Embecta Corp Shares?

Medical Instruments & Supplies giant Embecta Corp (EMBC) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Embecta Corp shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.74, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

