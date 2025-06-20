GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While GDS Holdings Limited ADR has overperformed by 0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDS rose by 204.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $52.50 to $8.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.73% in the last 200 days.

On March 20, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) to Strong Buy. A report published by Jefferies on March 18, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for GDS. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded GDS shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 25, 2025. Jefferies February 24, 2025d the rating to Hold on February 24, 2025, and set its price target from $27.06 to $45. Daiwa Securities February 11, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GDS, as published in its report on February 11, 2025. JMP Securities’s report from January 27, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $35 for GDS shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.39%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.74% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GDS is recording an average volume of 2.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.99%, with a gain of 1.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.78, showing growth from the present price of $27.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GDS Holdings Limited ADR Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

