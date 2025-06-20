Examining NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF) more closely is necessary

While NewGenIvf Group Ltd has underperformed by -0.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIVF fell by -99.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $656.00 to $1.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -98.11% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF)

In order to gain a clear picture of NewGenIvf Group Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.14, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.02M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NIVF stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.62%, with a loss of -37.37% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze NewGenIvf Group Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

