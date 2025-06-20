Examining CureVac N.V (CVAC) stock is warranted

While CureVac N.V has underperformed by -0.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVAC rose by 49.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.72 to $2.37, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 64.85% in the last 200 days.

On June 13, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded CureVac N.V (NASDAQ: CVAC) to Hold. A report published by Leerink Partners on April 25, 2024, Downgraded its rating to 'Market Perform' for CVAC. SVB Securities also rated CVAC shares as 'Outperform', setting a target price of $13 on the company's shares in an initiating report dated June 08, 2023. BofA Securities's report from January 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $20 for CVAC shares, giving the stock a 'Underperform' rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as 'Mkt Outperform'.

Analysis of CureVac N.V (CVAC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -93.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of CureVac N.V’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 34.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CVAC is recording 1.11M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.31%, with a gain of 34.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.56, showing growth from the present price of $5.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CureVac N.V Shares?

The Biotechnology market is dominated by CureVac N.V (CVAC) based in the Germany. When comparing CureVac N.V shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.09, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 28.68%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 57.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

