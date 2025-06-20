Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

ETWO overperforms with a 0.62 increase in share price

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While E2open Parent Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETWO fell by -28.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.82 to $1.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.02% in the last 200 days.

On December 11, 2024, Goldman Downgraded E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO) to Sell. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 17, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for ETWO. Redburn Atlantic also Downgraded ETWO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 12, 2023. Loop Capital June 08, 2023d the rating to Hold on June 08, 2023, and set its price target from $7 to $5. Credit Suisse May 02, 2023d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ETWO, as published in its report on May 02, 2023. Craig Hallum’s report from May 02, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4.50 for ETWO shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.64%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ETWO is registering an average volume of 6.53M. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.03, showing decline from the present price of $3.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze E2open Parent Holdings Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ETWO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.44% at present.

Hot this week

Market

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While GDS Holdings Limited ADR has overperformed by 0.11%,...
Industry

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Tronox Holdings plc has overperformed by 0.18%, investors...
Finance

A year in review: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)’s performance in the last year

0
While Esperion Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.92%, investors...
Companies

TOI overperforms with a 1.71 increase in share price

0
While Oncology Institute Inc has overperformed by 1.71%, investors...
Market

Technical analysis of Insmed Inc (INSM) stock chart patterns

0
While Insmed Inc has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are...

Topics

Market

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While GDS Holdings Limited ADR has overperformed by 0.11%,...
Industry

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Tronox Holdings plc has overperformed by 0.18%, investors...
Finance

A year in review: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)’s performance in the last year

0
While Esperion Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.92%, investors...
Companies

TOI overperforms with a 1.71 increase in share price

0
While Oncology Institute Inc has overperformed by 1.71%, investors...
Market

Technical analysis of Insmed Inc (INSM) stock chart patterns

0
While Insmed Inc has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are...
Industry

A stock that deserves closer examination: Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA)

0
While Perpetua Resources Corp has overperformed by 2.68%, investors...
Finance

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) deserves deeper analysis

0
While Perspective Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.27%, investors...
Companies

Was Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (FMST)’s session last reading good?

0
While Foremost Clean Energy Ltd has overperformed by 2.80%,...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
enCore Energy Corp (EU) deserves deeper analysis
Next article
Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While GDS Holdings Limited ADR has overperformed by 0.11%,...

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Tronox Holdings plc has overperformed by 0.18%, investors...

A year in review: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)’s performance in the last year

0
While Esperion Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.92%, investors...

TOI overperforms with a 1.71 increase in share price

0
While Oncology Institute Inc has overperformed by 1.71%, investors...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.