Do investors need to be concerned about Cerence Inc (CRNC)?

While Cerence Inc has overperformed by 1.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRNC rose by 183.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.50 to $2.34, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.64% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) recommending Hold. A report published by Needham on January 22, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CRNC. Wells Fargo also Downgraded CRNC shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 10, 2024. Craig Hallum February 07, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CRNC, as published in its report on February 07, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from February 09, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $40 for CRNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.02%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cerence Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -109.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CRNC is recording an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.79%, with a loss of -13.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.17, showing growth from the present price of $8.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cerence Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

