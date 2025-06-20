CryoPort Inc (CYRX)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While CryoPort Inc has overperformed by 0.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYRX fell by -31.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.93 to $4.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.16% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2025, UBS Upgraded CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) to Buy. A report published by Guggenheim on December 19, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CYRX. Jefferies also Downgraded CYRX shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 07, 2024. B. Riley Securities July 31, 2024d the rating to Buy on July 31, 2024, and set its price target from $19 to $15. B. Riley Securities May 03, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CYRX, as published in its report on May 03, 2024. Jefferies’s report from April 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $21 for CYRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CryoPort Inc (CYRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.82%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of CryoPort Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.08% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 497.97K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CYRX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.34%, with a loss of -1.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.44, showing growth from the present price of $6.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CryoPort Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

