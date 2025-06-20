Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

While Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc has underperformed by -2.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CBRL rose by 33.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $65.43 to $33.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.25% in the last 200 days.

On March 10, 2025, Truist Upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) to Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on December 05, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CBRL. Argus also Upgraded CBRL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 18, 2024. CL King May 17, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CBRL, as published in its report on May 17, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from July 18, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $96 for CBRL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Argus also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

Investors in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CBRL is recording 1.10M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.78%, with a gain of 6.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.86, showing decline from the present price of $59.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CBRL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc Shares?

The Restaurants market is dominated by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) based in the USA. When comparing Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 235.14%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

