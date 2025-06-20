Subscribe
Financial Scores
2 min.Read

Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR has overperformed by 0.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On June 04, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: CHA) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 02, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CHA.

Analysis of Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.71%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 83.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CHA is recording 1.87M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.35%, with a loss of -8.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.29, showing growth from the present price of $28.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CHA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR Shares?

The Restaurants market is dominated by Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA) based in the China. When comparing Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 13.08%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CHA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.00% at present.

Hot this week

Market

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While GDS Holdings Limited ADR has overperformed by 0.11%,...
Industry

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Tronox Holdings plc has overperformed by 0.18%, investors...
Finance

A year in review: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)’s performance in the last year

0
While Esperion Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.92%, investors...
Companies

TOI overperforms with a 1.71 increase in share price

0
While Oncology Institute Inc has overperformed by 1.71%, investors...
Market

Technical analysis of Insmed Inc (INSM) stock chart patterns

0
While Insmed Inc has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are...

Topics

Market

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While GDS Holdings Limited ADR has overperformed by 0.11%,...
Industry

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Tronox Holdings plc has overperformed by 0.18%, investors...
Finance

A year in review: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)’s performance in the last year

0
While Esperion Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.92%, investors...
Companies

TOI overperforms with a 1.71 increase in share price

0
While Oncology Institute Inc has overperformed by 1.71%, investors...
Market

Technical analysis of Insmed Inc (INSM) stock chart patterns

0
While Insmed Inc has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are...
Industry

A stock that deserves closer examination: Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA)

0
While Perpetua Resources Corp has overperformed by 2.68%, investors...
Finance

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) deserves deeper analysis

0
While Perspective Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.27%, investors...
Companies

Was Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (FMST)’s session last reading good?

0
While Foremost Clean Energy Ltd has overperformed by 2.80%,...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
A year in review: SEALSQ Corp (LAES)’s performance in the last year
Next article
Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) stock: A year of ups and downs

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While GDS Holdings Limited ADR has overperformed by 0.11%,...

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Tronox Holdings plc has overperformed by 0.18%, investors...

A year in review: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)’s performance in the last year

0
While Esperion Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.92%, investors...

TOI overperforms with a 1.71 increase in share price

0
While Oncology Institute Inc has overperformed by 1.71%, investors...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.