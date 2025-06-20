Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR)’s results reveal risk

While Capricor Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAPR rose by 130.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.40 to $3.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.59% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on October 21, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CAPR. Oppenheimer also rated CAPR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 17, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on January 05, 2024, and assigned a price target of $8. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CAPR, as published in its report on October 26, 2022. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.55, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CAPR is recording an average volume of 2.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.22%, with a loss of -9.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.12, showing growth from the present price of $11.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAPR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Capricor Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

