Can you now get a good deal on Savara Inc’s shares?

While Savara Inc has overperformed by 1.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SVRA fell by -49.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.11 to $1.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.65% in the last 200 days.

On May 29, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on December 20, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SVRA. Evercore ISI also Downgraded SVRA shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 13, 2024. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on February 15, 2024, and assigned a price target of $8. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SVRA, as published in its report on November 07, 2023. Jefferies’s report from May 16, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4 for SVRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Savara Inc (SVRA)

Savara Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SVRA has an average volume of 1.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.36%, with a loss of -5.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.06, showing growth from the present price of $2.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SVRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Savara Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 54.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

