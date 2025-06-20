Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) shows promising results

While Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AQST rose by 26.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.80 to $2.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.01% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) recommending Outperform. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on December 17, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for AQST. Leerink Partners also rated AQST shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 10, 2024. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on April 11, 2024, and assigned a price target of $10. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AQST, as published in its report on March 28, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from April 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $7 for AQST shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -27.65%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AQST is recording an average volume of 1.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.22%, with a loss of -0.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.42, showing growth from the present price of $3.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AQST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

