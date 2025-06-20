Alumis Inc (ALMS) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

On June 10, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking Alumis Inc (NASDAQ: ALMS) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on January 30, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ALMS. Robert W. Baird also rated ALMS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 31, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on October 17, 2024, and assigned a price target of $30. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ALMS, as published in its report on July 23, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from July 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $29 for ALMS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alumis Inc (ALMS)

To gain a thorough understanding of Alumis Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -247.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.73, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ALMS is recording an average volume of 1.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.77%, with a loss of -8.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alumis Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

