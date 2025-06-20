A stock that deserves closer examination: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG)

While Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp has underperformed by -0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MODG fell by -44.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.89 to $5.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.99% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) recommending Neutral. A report published by B. Riley Securities on May 16, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for MODG. Jefferies also Upgraded MODG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 02, 2025. B. Riley Securities October 17, 2024d the rating to Neutral on October 17, 2024, and set its price target from $18 to $12. Jefferies August 29, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for MODG, as published in its report on August 29, 2024. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.54%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.87M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MODG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.67%, with a gain of 7.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.69, showing growth from the present price of $8.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MODG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

MODG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.76% at present.