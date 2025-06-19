Zynex Inc (ZYXI) did well last session?

While Zynex Inc has overperformed by 2.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZYXI fell by -73.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.62 to $1.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.16% in the last 200 days.

On March 12, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Zynex Inc (NASDAQ: ZYXI) to Sector Perform. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on March 12, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ZYXI. RBC Capital Mkts also rated ZYXI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 16, 2023. Piper Sandler January 06, 2023d the rating to Overweight on January 06, 2023, and set its price target from $10 to $18. B. Riley Securities resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ZYXI, as published in its report on February 28, 2022. B. Riley Securities’s report from July 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $19.50 for ZYXI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Zynex Inc (ZYXI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -42.88%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Zynex Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.52% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ZYXI is recording 238.55K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.63%, with a gain of 18.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZYXI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zynex Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

