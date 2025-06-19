ZDGE overperforms with a 0.77 increase in share price

While Zedge Inc has overperformed by 0.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZDGE rose by 31.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.37 to $1.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.09% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2021, Maxim Group Reiterated Zedge Inc (AMEX: ZDGE) to Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on February 11, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ZDGE. National Securities also rated ZDGE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 25, 2020.

Analysis of Zedge Inc (ZDGE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.29%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Zedge Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ZDGE is registering an average volume of 132.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.69%, with a gain of 45.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZDGE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zedge Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ZDGE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.42% at present.