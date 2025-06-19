What was Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (OXBR)’s performance in the last session?

While Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd has overperformed by 5.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OXBR fell by -33.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.81 to $1.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.69% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (OXBR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 653.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 67.69K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OXBR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.23%, with a gain of 0.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OXBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

