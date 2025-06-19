Subscribe
What was Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN)’s performance in the last session?

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Jiayin Group Inc ADR has underperformed by -3.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JFIN rose by 169.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.23 to $4.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 79.91% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2020, ROTH Capital Upgraded Jiayin Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JFIN) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on April 02, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for JFIN.

Analysis of Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN)

Investors in Jiayin Group Inc ADR will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.50 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.89%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Jiayin Group Inc ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 42.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and JFIN is recording 194.17K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.65%, with a loss of -8.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing decline from the present price of $16.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JFIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jiayin Group Inc ADR Shares?

The Internet Content & Information market is dominated by Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN) based in the China. When comparing Jiayin Group Inc ADR shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.82, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 93.94%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

JFIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.90% at present.

