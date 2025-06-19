What was ESS Tech Inc (GWH)’s performance in the last session?

While ESS Tech Inc has underperformed by -0.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GWH fell by -91.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.10 to $0.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -78.83% in the last 200 days.

On March 04, 2025, ROTH MKM Downgraded ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) to Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on November 14, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for GWH. ROTH MKM Initiated an Buy rating on July 12, 2024, and assigned a price target of $1.50. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for GWH, as published in its report on July 13, 2022. Chardan Capital Markets’s report from June 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3.50 for GWH shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of ESS Tech Inc (GWH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -78.12%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

ESS Tech Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -172.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GWH is registering an average volume of 748.86K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 23.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.19%, with a loss of -17.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.67, showing growth from the present price of $0.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GWH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ESS Tech Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 58.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

