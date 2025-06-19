What technical indicators reveal about RLMD stock

While Relmada Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RLMD fell by -76.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.47 to $0.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.88% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2024, Mizuho Downgraded Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on September 17, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for RLMD. Goldman also Downgraded RLMD shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 05, 2024. Truist October 14, 2022d the rating to Hold on October 14, 2022, and set its price target from $90 to $10. Guggenheim October 14, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for RLMD, as published in its report on October 14, 2022. Goldman’s report from October 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $8 for RLMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -160.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RLMD is registering an average volume of 1.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.91%, with a loss of -8.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RLMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Relmada Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

