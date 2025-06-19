What technical indicators reveal about BALY stock

While Ballys Corporation has overperformed by 8.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On January 17, 2024, Macquarie Downgraded Ballys Corporation (NYSE: BALY) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on January 05, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for BALY. Stifel also Downgraded BALY shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 02, 2022. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Hold rating on October 06, 2022, and assigned a price target of $23. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for BALY, as published in its report on June 29, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Ballys Corporation (BALY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.74%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ballys Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -65.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 66.04K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BALY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.59%, with a gain of 8.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.50, showing growth from the present price of $10.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BALY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ballys Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 77.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

