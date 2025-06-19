What is the investor’s view on TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD)?

While TherapeuticsMD Inc has underperformed by -3.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TXMD fell by -46.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.44 to $0.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.68% in the last 200 days.

On August 07, 2020, Jefferies Downgraded TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) to Underperform. A report published by JP Morgan on May 19, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TXMD. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on October 17, 2019, and assigned a price target of $7. Noble Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TXMD, as published in its report on April 30, 2019. JP Morgan’s report from June 15, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $11 for TXMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.56%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of TherapeuticsMD Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.72% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TXMD is recording an average volume of 51.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.80%, with a loss of -10.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TXMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TherapeuticsMD Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TXMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.89% at present.