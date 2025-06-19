Was Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. ADR (WYHG)’s session last reading good?

While Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. ADR has underperformed by -6.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. ADR (WYHG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.95%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.04, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WYHG is recording 235.96K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.04%, with a loss of -15.29% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. ADR Shares?

The Packaged Foods market is dominated by Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. ADR (WYHG) based in the China. When comparing Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 264.77%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

