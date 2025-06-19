Was Tvardi Therapeutics Inc (TVRD)’s session last reading good?

While Tvardi Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 2.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TVRD rose by 60.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.31 to $8.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 64.60% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Tvardi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVRD) recommending Overweight. A report published by Oppenheimer on May 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TVRD. BTIG Research also rated TVRD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 15, 2025. Stifel June 13, 2024d the rating to Hold on June 13, 2024, and set its price target from $6 to $1. Needham June 13, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for TVRD, as published in its report on June 13, 2024. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Tvardi Therapeutics Inc (TVRD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.33%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tvardi Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -414.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 31.73, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TVRD is registering an average volume of 35.11K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.64%, with a loss of -2.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.20, showing growth from the present price of $25.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TVRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tvardi Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

