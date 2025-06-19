Was Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE)’s session last reading good?

While Caesarstone Ltd has overperformed by 6.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSTE fell by -63.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.54 to $1.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.30% in the last 200 days.

On March 06, 2025, The Benchmark Company Downgraded Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ: CSTE) to Speculative Buy. Stifel February 13, 2020d the rating to Hold on February 13, 2020, and set its price target from $19 to $12. Stifel August 08, 2019d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CSTE, as published in its report on August 08, 2019. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.84%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Caesarstone Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.84% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CSTE is registering an average volume of 125.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.78%, with a gain of 5.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSTE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Caesarstone Ltd Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

