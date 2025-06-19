Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX)’s stock price range in the last year

While Unity Biotechnology Inc has overperformed by 1.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UBX fell by -44.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.10 to $0.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.70% in the last 200 days.

On May 27, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) to Neutral. A report published by Mizuho on May 16, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for UBX. Rodman & Renshaw also rated UBX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 22, 2024. Wedbush November 16, 2023d the rating to Outperform on November 16, 2023, and set its price target from $2 to $4. ROTH Capital January 04, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UBX, as published in its report on January 04, 2022. Mizuho’s report from November 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $7 for UBX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX)

Unity Biotechnology Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -231.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and UBX is registering an average volume of 301.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.42%, with a loss of -10.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UBX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Unity Biotechnology Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

