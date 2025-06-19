Tillys Inc (TLYS)’s results reveal risk

While Tillys Inc has underperformed by -2.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TLYS fell by -76.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.28 to $0.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.03% in the last 200 days.

On January 24, 2024, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Tillys Inc (NYSE: TLYS) to Neutral. A report published by ROTH MKM on December 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TLYS. Seaport Research Partners initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TLYS, as published in its report on January 18, 2022. Pivotal Research Group’s report from March 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $6 for TLYS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Pivotal Research Group also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Tillys Inc (TLYS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.12%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Tillys Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TLYS is recording an average volume of 493.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.98%, with a loss of -2.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.65, showing growth from the present price of $1.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TLYS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tillys Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

