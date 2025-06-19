Technical analysis of Top Ships Inc (TOPS) stock chart patterns

While Top Ships Inc has underperformed by -2.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOPS fell by -48.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.80 to $4.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.53% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2020, Maxim Group Downgraded Top Ships Inc (AMEX: TOPS) to Hold. A report published by Maxim Group on April 22, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TOPS.

Analysis of Top Ships Inc (TOPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Top Ships Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TOPS is recording an average volume of 107.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.63%, with a loss of -26.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.11, showing growth from the present price of $5.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TOPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Top Ships Inc Shares?

Top Ships Inc (TOPS) is based in the Greece and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Midstream market. When comparing Top Ships Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.38, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 112.55%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

