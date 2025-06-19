Technical analysis of Passage Bio Inc (PASG) stock chart patterns

While Passage Bio Inc has overperformed by 2.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PASG fell by -62.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.33 to $0.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.34% in the last 200 days.

On November 29, 2024, Wedbush started tracking Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) recommending Outperform. A report published by Rodman & Renshaw on September 03, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PASG. Goldman January 19, 2022d the rating to Neutral on January 19, 2022, and set its price target from $29 to $6. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PASG, as published in its report on July 01, 2021. BTIG Research’s report from June 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for PASG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Passage Bio Inc (PASG)

Passage Bio Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -83.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PASG has an average volume of 241.70K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.35%, with a loss of -14.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PASG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Passage Bio Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

PASG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.10% at present.