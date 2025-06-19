Should investors be concerned about Luda Technology Group Ltd (LUD)?

While Luda Technology Group Ltd has underperformed by -1.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Luda Technology Group Ltd (LUD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Luda Technology Group Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LUD has an average volume of 27.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.97%, with a gain of 22.05% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Luda Technology Group Ltd Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 88.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.