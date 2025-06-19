Results from Crescent Biopharma Inc (CBIO) show potential

While Crescent Biopharma Inc has overperformed by 10.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CBIO fell by -44.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.00 to $12.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.28% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Crescent Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) recommending Overweight. A report published by TD Cowen on July 26, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CBIO. CapitalOne also rated CBIO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 22, 2023. Jefferies November 12, 2021d the rating to Buy on November 12, 2021, and set its price target from $3 to $4. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CBIO, as published in its report on November 14, 2019. SunTrust’s report from August 05, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $5 for CBIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Piper Jaffray also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Crescent Biopharma Inc (CBIO)

To gain a thorough understanding of Crescent Biopharma Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -182.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CBIO is recording an average volume of 18.91K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.38%, with a loss of -11.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.00, showing growth from the present price of $14.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CBIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crescent Biopharma Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

