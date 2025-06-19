Subscribe
Phoenix Asia Holdings Ltd (PHOE)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Phoenix Asia Holdings Ltd has overperformed by 10.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Phoenix Asia Holdings Ltd (PHOE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Phoenix Asia Holdings Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 90.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PHOE is registering an average volume of 195.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.78%, with a gain of 91.64% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Phoenix Asia Holdings Ltd Shares?

A giant in the Engineering & Construction market, Phoenix Asia Holdings Ltd (PHOE) is based in the Hong Kong. When comparing Phoenix Asia Holdings Ltd shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 92.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 35.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 74.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

