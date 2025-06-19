Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (MSW)’s stock price range in the last year

While Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd has underperformed by -3.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (MSW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.16%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MSW is recording 98.64K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.54%, with a loss of -13.10% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd Shares?

The Engineering & Construction market is dominated by Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (MSW) based in the Hong Kong. When comparing Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 189.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -1.98%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 82.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

MSW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.26% at present.