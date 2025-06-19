Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd has underperformed by -0.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAXN fell by -97.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $122.00 to $2.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.34% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2024, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) to Underweight. A report published by Goldman on June 04, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for MAXN. Northland Capital also Downgraded MAXN shares as ‘Under Perform’, setting a target price of $0.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 31, 2024. UBS March 08, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for MAXN, as published in its report on March 08, 2024. Mizuho’s report from November 21, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $7 for MAXN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -78.66%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -302.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MAXN has an average volume of 177.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.16%, with a loss of -6.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAXN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 66.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

